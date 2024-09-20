Robert F. Mehmel Sells 9,892 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 9,892 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $659,697.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 787,914 shares in the company, valued at $52,545,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GFF opened at $70.03 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 486.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after acquiring an additional 755,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

