Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.89.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.