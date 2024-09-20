Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 6.7%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 33,566,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 4,786,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Down 8.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.