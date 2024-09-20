Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Trading Down 2.8%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.52 and last traded at $39.67. Approximately 98,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 718,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,888 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after buying an additional 1,177,264 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,538,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,204,000 after buying an additional 463,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,563,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,738,000 after buying an additional 974,937 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,303,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,099,000 after buying an additional 2,206,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

