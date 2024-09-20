Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Trading Down 3.2%

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$53.62 and last traded at C$53.70. 419,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,512,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.84. The stock has a market cap of C$22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

