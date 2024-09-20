Roivant Sciences (ROIV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) recently:

9/19/2024 – Roivant Sciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

9/19/2024 – Roivant Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Roivant Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Roivant Sciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/19/2024 – Roivant Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 7,589.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 450,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 444,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 175,574 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

