Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $47.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Trading Down 0.3 %

ROL opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rollins by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rollins by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,452,000 after acquiring an additional 160,373 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rollins by 185.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Rollins by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 201,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 94,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.