Roth Capital Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of High Tide in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

HITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research note on Wednesday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

High Tide stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. JW Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 92.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

