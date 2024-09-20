Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $145.59.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

