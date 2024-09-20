Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 207 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 196.90 ($2.60). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.73), with a volume of 4,361,451 shares.
Royal Mail Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 339.34.
About Royal Mail
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.
