RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17). Approximately 701,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 542,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

RUA Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.90.

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

