Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading Up 3.6%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.30. 42,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 38,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Rubellite Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of C$35.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.5793451 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.