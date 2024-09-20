RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.67

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and traded as low as $34.42. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 110,383 shares changing hands.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

