Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryder System by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Trading Up 3.3 %

Ryder System stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 42.19%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

