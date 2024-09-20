Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,605,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.