Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.10. Sabre shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 155,208 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sabre Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sabre news, EVP Roshan Mendis acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,420,000 after purchasing an additional 678,588 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 62.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 33,353,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after buying an additional 12,838,230 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in Sabre by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after buying an additional 3,064,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,761,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

