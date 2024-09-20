Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAFE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Get Safehold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAFE

Safehold Trading Down 1.3 %

SAFE stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a current ratio of 38.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,002.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,133 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $7,227,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Safehold by 14.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,662,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after acquiring an additional 345,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Safehold by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $5,005,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.