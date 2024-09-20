Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $811.91

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 811.91 ($10.73) and traded as high as GBX 911.50 ($12.04). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 901 ($11.90), with a volume of 595,020 shares.

Safestore Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 844.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 811.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

Safestore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.