Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Director Purchases C$18,592.00 in Stock

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) Director Alan Kenneth Ryder bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.81 per share, with a total value of C$18,592.00.

Alan Kenneth Ryder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Alan Kenneth Ryder acquired 1,800 shares of Sagicor Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,458.00.

Sagicor Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSE SFC opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$789.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.03. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$7.41.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Sagicor Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFC

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.