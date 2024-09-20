Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

