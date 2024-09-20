Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Sandoz Group Stock Performance

Shares of SDZNY stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandoz Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.

Sandoz Group Company Profile

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

