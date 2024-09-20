Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Sandoz Group Stock Performance
Shares of SDZNY stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandoz Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.
Sandoz Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sandoz Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Sandoz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandoz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.