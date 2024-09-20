Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sangoma Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SANG opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47.
