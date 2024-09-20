SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSE SAP opened at $229.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $230.19. The company has a market capitalization of $281.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

