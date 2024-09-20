Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,996. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,145.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

