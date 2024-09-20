Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 3,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Savaria Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

