Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,286,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,601 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $60,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 68,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 40.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,015,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 50,565 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.3% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 186.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 60,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

