Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $305.00

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 305 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.90), with a volume of 103817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.88).

Schroder Income Growth Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.49. The company has a market capitalization of £204.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,286.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Schroder Income Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Schroder Income Growth’s payout ratio is 6,086.96%.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

