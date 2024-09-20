Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.60

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.60 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.69), with a volume of 645083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.69).

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of £256.29 million, a PE ratio of 5,240.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.24.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

Featured Stories

