Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,172 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

