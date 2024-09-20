Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

FNDA stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

