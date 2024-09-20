Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.47% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $41,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHQ opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

