Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,066 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,502,000 after acquiring an additional 628,056 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,701,000 after purchasing an additional 567,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,073,000 after buying an additional 382,380 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,110,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

