Sebastian Evans Purchases 34,130 Shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 34,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,890.91 ($9,385.75).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Sebastian Evans bought 18,300 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$8,472.90 ($5,724.93).

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.27, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a current ratio of 107.29.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

