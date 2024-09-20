Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.73. 379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

