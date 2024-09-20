Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.43

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 41322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 276,826 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

