Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 578.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Sensus Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRTS

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.