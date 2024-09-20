SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives $83.81 Average PT from Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SharkNinja stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

