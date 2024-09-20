Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 33,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
Shawcor Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.
About Shawcor
Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shawcor
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.