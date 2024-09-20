Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Stock Price Up 25%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company's owned fleet and related equipment.

