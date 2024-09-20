Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 1,068,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,025,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 105,797 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 656.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

