Short Interest in AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Declines By 6.7%

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IDTVF opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. AB Industrivärden has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $36.87.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Industrivärden (publ)
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.