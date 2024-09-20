Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Decreases By 7.0%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 554,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

KOF stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

