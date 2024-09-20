Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Declines By 6.7%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,322.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,344 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 25,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 399,860 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 985.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 324,618 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 270,168 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Costamare by 62.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 239,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Costamare Stock Up 3.2 %

CMRE stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $515.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.41 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.