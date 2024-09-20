Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Declines By 6.8%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVOSF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
