Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Decreases By 6.1%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,442,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.6 days.
Deliveroo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.80 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.
About Deliveroo
