Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Decreases By 6.1%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,442,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.6 days.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.80 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

