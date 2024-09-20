Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Decreases By 6.3%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,184,000 after buying an additional 1,032,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,868,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 873,356 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in DHT by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,534,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $16,417,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

DHT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHT opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. DHT has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.