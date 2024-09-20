Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Declines By 5.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,983,900 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 4,227,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.5 days.

ECN Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

