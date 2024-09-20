Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Drops By 5.4%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.3 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 1.7 %

ESLOF stock opened at 235.40 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of 166.75 and a 52 week high of 246.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 227.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 223.33.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

