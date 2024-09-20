Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Drops By 5.4%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.3 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 1.7 %
ESLOF stock opened at 235.40 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of 166.75 and a 52 week high of 246.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 227.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 223.33.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile
