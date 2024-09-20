Short Interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Decreases By 5.1%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,037,644 shares of company stock valued at $18,183,366. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Funko by 160.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 654,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 81.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 112,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

