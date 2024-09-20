Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Declines By 6.3%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 322,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in ICL Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 44,119,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,670 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23.

ICL Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

